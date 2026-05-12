India News | CISF Signs MoU with Heartfulness Institute for Mental Wellness, Stress Management of Personnel

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday signed a five-year pact with the Heartfulness Institute (HFI) in New Delhi focused on meditation, mindfulness, and holistic wellness programmes for its personnel and their families, a major step towards strengthening the mental well-being and emotional resilience.

The five-year collaboration aims to help personnel cope with stress arising from demanding operational duties, long deployments, and challenging work environments.

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As per the CISF, the partnership will introduce structured wellness and meditation programmes across the force to improve mental health, emotional balance, and overall quality of life.

"The collaboration includes regular meditation and mindfulness workshops, stress management sessions, counselling support, and wellness programmes for families of CISF personnel. Heartfulness practices will also be integrated into CISF training institutions to promote emotional resilience and positive mental health from the training stage itself," said the CISF in a statement.

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As part of the initiative, CISF personnel and their family members will have access to free wellness workshops, multilingual psycho-social counselling through the 'Voice that Cares' helpline, expert webinars, and special programmes for cognitive development of children. Senior officers will also benefit from specialised leadership and wellness retreats.

Speaking on the occasion, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan highlighted the importance of mental well-being in a disciplined force and noted that simple and practical meditation techniques can help personnel reduce stress, remain positive, and maintain emotional balance in daily life.

Retired IPS officer Aditya Arya, Working Committee Member of the Heartfulness Institute (HFI), stated that "the collaboration is aimed at supporting those who protect the nation by helping them remain mentally and emotionally strong while balancing professional and family responsibilities".

The partnership reflects CISF's continued focus on personnel welfare and holistic wellness, recognising that a healthy and emotionally resilient force is essential for operational effectiveness and long-term well-being. (ANI)

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