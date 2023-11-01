New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has taken over the security of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI), a defence PSU located in Hyderabad, a force officer said on Wednesday.

An induction ceremony was held at the facility located in the Kanchanbagh area of Hyderabad on Tuesday which was attended by senior officers of the paramilitary force and the MIDHANI management, he said.

Also Read | Maratha Reservation Protest: Manoj Jarange-Patil Refuses to Call Off His Eight-Day-Long Hunger Strike and Threatens to Go Off Water From Tonight.

MIDHANI supplies various kinds of superalloys, special steel and soft magnetic alloys to defence and other strategic sectors such as energy, space and aeronautical applications. It previously had private security.

An armed contingent of 118 CISF personnel led by an assistant commandant-ranked officer will now provide a counter-terrorist cover to the facility, the officer said.

Also Read | Agartala-Akhaura International Railway Project: New India-Bangladesh Rail Line To Cut Distance Between Northeast States and Kolkata to 500km From 1,600km.

"The induction of CISF personnel at MIDHANI in Hyderabad is part of the government of India's commitment to bolstering the protection of critical infrastructure, thereby ensuring uninterrupted availability of essential superalloys for the nation," a CISF spokesperson said.

The about 1.82 lakh-strong CISF is a central armed police force (CAPF) under the command of the Union home ministry. It is tasked with guarding the vital infrastructure of the country, including critical assets in the aerospace and nuclear domain, apart from some similar facilities in the private sector.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)