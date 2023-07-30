Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): At least 40 passengers had a narrow escape in Maharashtra's Thane when a civic transport bus they were travelling in caught fire on Sunday morning, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat 103rd Edition Highlights: Over 60,000 Amit Sarovars Shining Examples of Water Conservation, Says PM Narendra Modi.

According to officials, the incident took place near the Central Ground area of Thane.

The blaze erupted from the engine compartment of the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) bus, prompting the bus driver to raise an alarm and evacuate all people on board to safety.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 17-Year-Old Girl Raped in Satna District; Second Such Incident in Four Days.

"40-50 passengers were travelling on the bus, but they got off the vehicle on time," TMT officials said while adding that no one was injured in the incident.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)