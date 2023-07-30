New Delhi, July 30: Underlining the Centre's efforts and commitment to water conservation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said over 60,000 Amrit Sarovars built during the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', have already emerged as shining landmarks and 50,000 more are in the works. PM Modi made the remarks while addressing countrymen during the 103rd edition of his monthly radio broadcast, 'Mann Ki Baat'.

'Mission Amrit Sarovar', launched last year, is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country as a part of the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of the country's independence).

"More than 60 thousand Amrit Sarovars built during the 'Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' have emerged as dazzling landmarks, while the work on building 50,000 more is ongoing," PM Modi said.

He also commended the efforts of the people to conserve water, demonstrating responsibility and awareness. On his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, PM Modi said tribals of Pakaria village have adopted water-conservation techniques and he held further discussions with them on saving nature and water.

"You might remember that some time ago, I visited Shandol. I met some tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village. I had a pleasant and fruitful discussion with them on saving nature and conserving water," PM Modi said.

"Now I have come to know that the tribal brothers and sisters of Pakaria village have already started working on this (implementing ideas to conserve water). With the help of the local administration, people have converted about a hundred wells into water recharge systems," he said, adding that rainwater now flows into these wells and from there, percolates beneath the surface.

"This will gradually boost the groundwater level in the area. Now, all the villagers have set a target of using about 800 such wells in the entire area for recharging water," PM Modi added. Pointing to neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, he said it has a new record with the planting of 30 crore trees in a single day.

"Another piece of encouraging news came from Uttar Pradesh a few days ago, as 30 crore trees were planted in a single day, a record," PM Modi said. "This effort was part of a campaign launched by the state government. Such efforts are great examples of public participation as well as public awareness. I would like all of us to be involved in such efforts to plant trees and save water," he added.

