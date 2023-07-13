New Delhi, Jul 13 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud will administer the oath of office to two judges designate of the Supreme Court justices Ujjal Bhuyan and S Venkatanarayana Bhatti on Thursday.

According to the apex court website, the swearing-in ceremony will be held at 10 AM in the newly built auditorium in the additional building complex of the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Chandrayaan-3 Launch Update: Countdown for India's Third Moon Mission Progressing Smoothly, Says ISRO Official.

The central government cleared the names of Justice Bhuyan, the chief justice of the Telangana High Court, and Justice Bhatti, his counterpart in Kerala, for elevation to the top court on July 12.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the elevation of the the two judges on Wednesday.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: Patients Shifted to Safer Places As Flood Water Enters Sushruta Trauma Centre.

The apex court collegium headed by the CJI had on July 5 recommended their appointment as judges of the apex court.

The Supreme Court has a sanctioned strength of 34 judges, including the chief justice, and after the oath taking by the two, its working strength will go up to 32.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)