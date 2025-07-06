Katihar/ Gopalganj, Jul 6 (PTI) Clashes broke out during Muharram processions in Bihar's Gopalganj and Katihar districts on Sunday, police said.

In Gopalganj, one person sustained minor injuries in the clash between members of two akharas over performing stunts during the Muharram procession, they said.

The incident took place in the afternoon in the Manjha area, they said.

"People of two akharas, part of a procession, clashed with each other over performing stunts. One person sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the nearest hospital, where his condition is reported to be out of danger," District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Sinha told PTI..

In Katihar, members of two communities clashed during a Muharram procession near Mahaveer temple in the Naya Tola area, police said.

Members of the two sides hurled stones at each other, and some vehicles were vandalised in the violence, they said.

"The situation was immediately brought under control. No one sustained any injury in this incident. Those who indulged in violence have been identified and strict action will be taken against them," District Magistrate Manesh Kumar Meena told PTI.

