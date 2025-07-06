Pune, July 6: A 73-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 27-year-old receptionist at a private clinic in Pune’s Vishrambag Road area in Maharashtra. The shocking incident took place on July 3 around 7 pm, when the woman was alone at the clinic. The accused, who had come in as a patient, reportedly touched her inappropriately and made obscene remarks. He allegedly asked for a kiss and offered money in exchange for sexual favours.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, the victim was working alone at the reception when the accused took advantage of the situation. He suddenly touched her cheek and demanded a kiss, saying "Pappi de." After making unsolicited advances, he pointed to his pocket and claimed he had money, saying he would take her to a hotel and give her anything she wanted. However, he demanded that she "do whatever he asked" in return. Pune Shocker: Bhutanese Woman Raped by 8 Including Lawyer in Maharashtra, 6 Accused Arrested.

Shocked and frightened by his behaviour, the woman immediately fled the clinic. Despite her attempts to escape, the man reportedly followed her outside and continued to harass her. He allegedly asked, “Are you in the clinic tomorrow?”, suggesting his intention to return. Distressed by the ordeal, the woman narrated the incident to her employer and approached the Vishrambaug police. Pune Shocker: Youth Stabs 50-Year-Old Man to Death for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Based on her complaint, a case was promptly registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Police confirmed that the elderly accused was arrested shortly after the complaint was filed. They stated that such behaviour, regardless of age, will be dealt with strictly to ensure the safety of women in workplaces.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

