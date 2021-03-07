Ghaziabad, Mar 7 (PTI) A class 12 student along with his three accomplices shot at his teacher here for scolding him for misbehaving with other students in class, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near a private school located in Saraswati Vihar colony around 1.30 pm on Saturday when Sachin Tyagi, a commerce teacher, was going home on his motorcycle after finishing classes.

Superintendent of Police, rural, Iraj Raja told PTI that the student was admonished by the teacher as he was misbehaving with other students in the class.

Due to this reason, he nurtured a grudge and planned to take a revenge for his insult. He, along with his three colleagues, shot at at the teacher, following which he sustained injury, but escaped, he said.

All the four were identified with the help of CCTV cameras installed in the nearby area, he said.

Police have summoned family members of the students for interrogation. Their mobile phones have also been kept on surveillance, the SP added.

An FIR was lodged by the teacher against the students, police said.

