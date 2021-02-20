Jhansi (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) A final-year postgraduate student who was injured in a Bundelkhand college classroom shootout succumbed to his injuries at a Delhi hospital on Saturday.

Manthan Singh Sengar had on Friday shot at his classmate Hukmendra Gurjar (22), injuring him critically, before killing another classmate, Kritika Tripathi (20), SSP Jhansi Dinesh Kumar said.

Gurjar was sent to a Delhi hospital for treatment where he died on Saturday, the SSP said.

The accused has been sent to judicial custody, the SSP said.

Speaking on the incident, the SSP said all three were friends but recently some differences had cropped up between Kritika and Manthan, for which he held Hukmendra responsible.

