New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) It was a clear Wednesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature settling at 10.2 degrees Celsius.

“The maximum temperature was recorded at 26.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal, while the minimum settled at 10.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year,” a MeT official said.

The weatherman has predicted clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature settling around 27 degrees Celsius.

