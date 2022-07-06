Shimla, Jul 6 (PTI) At least four people have been feared washed away in flash floods triggered by cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Wednesday, an official said.

Though rescue teams were rushed, they are stuck midway due to landslides, the senior State Disaster Management official said.

Four to six people have been missing following the cloud burst at Chojh village in Challal panchayat at around 6 am. At least five cattle have also been washed away in the flash floods, he added citing information from the Kullu District Emergency Operations Centre.

Further details are awaited.

