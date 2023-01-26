New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Overcast conditions prevailed in Delhi on Republic Day and the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius, the highest this month so far.

Some parts of the national capital reported shallow fog and the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 19 degrees Celsius.

Cloudy weather in Delhi due to a western disturbance affecting northwest India has kept the minimum temperature within comfortable levels for around a week.

Clouds trap heat that gets through during the day, keeping night-time temperatures above normal.

However, cloudy weather reduces daytime temperatures by preventing exposure to the sun.

Delhi is likely to see cloudy skies for the next four to five days.

A fresh western disturbance may lead to light rainfall on January 29, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The city has not recorded any rainfall this winter season so far. The meteorological department attributed it to the lack of strong western disturbances in November and December.

Last year, the city had recorded 82.2 mm rainfall in January, the highest in the month since 1901.

The national capital logged eight cold wave days in January this year, the most in the month in 15 years. It saw seven cold wave days in January 2020 while it did not record any such day last year.

The city recorded two intense cold wave spells -- from January 16 to January 18 and January 5 to 9, according to IMD data. It, however, did not record any cold days.

Delhi has also logged over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, the highest since 2019.

