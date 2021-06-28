Bhopal, Jun 28 (PTI) Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Monday lodged a complaint with Madhya Pradesh cyber police in connection with the alleged leak of a Clubhouse app chat in which he is purportedly heard talking about a "relook" at the revocation of Article 370 and stripping of Jammu and Kashmir of its special status.

Singh told reporters he filed a complaint with the cyber cell of MP police under Information Technology Act "against those who edited, doctored, shared and distorted my statement made during a Clubhouse session in a bid to tarnish my image".

He said an FIR should also be filed against those who shared and re-tweeted the post, adding that he was sending legal notices to Clubhouse app for allegedly leaking this edited chat, while a notice to Twitter has already been sent.

When contacted, State Cyber Cell Superintendent of Police Gurkaran Singh told PTI that the Congress leader had filed a complaint under IT Act but no case has been registered as yet in this connection.

"We will take further action after investigation. The police will seek information from social media platforms in this matter," the SP said.

Singh's complaint demanded action against a Twitter handle @LeaksClubHouse under IPC and IT Act sections alleging that it was created on June 12 this year and shared his "doctored and edited" chat on the same day to tarnish his image.

Meanwhile, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said Singh had filed this complaint with cyber police just to "make headlines".

