Panaji, Oct 28 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said even after 60 years of the state's liberation from Portuguese rule, citizens are still deprived of toilets, water and electricity due to the inefficiency of bureaucrats.

Addressing a programme on Tuesday at the secretariat at Porvorim in North Goa district as part of the vigilance awareness week, he said the harassment of the common man has to stop in the state.

"Even after 60 years of liberation, Goans are still deprived of basic necessities like toilets, electricity and water," Sawant said.

"This is due to the inefficiency of bureaucracy in implementing schemes commissioned by the governments (state and Centre)," he said.

The chief minister said some government officers do not even turn up at their offices and their department heads do not question them.

He further said 70 to 80 websites out of 150 government departments are inactive, and it the duty of the respective department heads to ensure their functioning.

"It is not for the chief secretary or the chief minister to get these websites active," Sawant said.

