LG, the South Korean smartphone maker is all set to launch the LG Wing smartphone today in India. The dual-rotating screen handset is the first product under company's Explorer Project. AS a reminder, the device was unveiled globally last month. The online launch event will commence at 11:30 am IST via LG India's official YouTube & social media channels. Interested users can also watch the live broadcast of the event by clicking on the below-embedded video. LG Wing Smartphone With Rotating Dual-Display Officially Unveiled Globally; Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications.

In terms of specifications, LG Wing will sport two displays - a 6.8-inch FHD+ P-OLED primary display & a 3.9-inch FHD+ G-OLED screen. Both screens might carry a resolution of 1240x1080 pixels.

‘LG Wing’ Name Confirmed for LG’s Dual Rotating Screen Smartphone (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset coupled with 8GB of RAM & up to 256GB of internal storage. For photography, the dual-rotating screen phone is likely to come equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 12MP shooter.

LG Wing (Photo Credits: Techno Ankit 1)

At the front, there could be a 32MP selfie snapper for selfies & video calls. The handset is expected to pack a 4,000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 + 25W fast charging & 10W wireless charging support. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 10 based Q OS & could be offered in Aurora Gray & Illusion Sky shades. The phone might get connectivity options such as 4G LTE-A, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS/A-GPS & a USB Type-C port. Coming to the pricing, LG Wing could be priced at Rs 71,400 for the base 8GB & 128GB variant.

