New Delhi, October 28: The overall number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has reached closer to 8 million mark in India. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India reported 43,893 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours. Following the fresh increase, India's COVID-19 count surged to 79,90,323 on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 1,20,010 after 508 casualties due to the infection in the past 24 hours. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.

Of the total cases, 6,10,803 are currently active. On a positive note, 58,439 patients were discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours after they recovered from coronavirus. With this, the number of recoveries increased to 72,59,509. One patient had migrated to another country. Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,54,028 cases, including 43,463 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. COVID-19 Vaccine: Don't Know If We Will Ever Have a Vaccine, Says UK Taskforce Chief.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 10,66,786 sample tests in a single day on Tuesday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,54,87,680. Meanwhile, the overall number of global coronavirus cases has increased to over 43.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 11,60,000.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 4,39,06,632, while the death toll surged to 11,66,193, according to Johns Hopkins University. The United States is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,777,083 and 226,673, respectively. India has the world's second-highest cases. Brazil currently accounts for the second-highest number of fatalities.

