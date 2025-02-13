Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], February 13 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kashipur Ramlila Maidan on Thursday and listened to the Shrimad Bhagwat Kathamrit organised by Divya Jyoti Sansthan.

On the sixth day of the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha, Chief Minister Dhami reached Kashipur as the chief guest. He lit the lamp and honoured the narrator, Sadhvi Kalindi Bharti, by presenting flowers, garlands, and angvastra. After this, he listened to the Katha.

Addressing the Katha, the Chief Minister said, "I welcome the divine storyteller and the devotees listening from the bottom of my heart. We are all being gratified today with his Gyanamrit and the support of all the saints and the public; this gives us new energy."

CM said that saint gatherings and Hari Katha are rare; they are received only with great fortune. Expressing his gratitude to Swami Umeshanand ji, he said, "I consider myself fortunate that we are getting the blessings of all you revered saints."

The Chief Minister said that Kashipur is a historical land of religion and spirituality. The Archaeological Department has also surveyed and considered it historical. Under the leadership and blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is continuously working for the protection and development of Devbhoomi.

Many historical development works have been done in Kedarkhand and Badrinath Dham; work is being done to connect temples and beautify them under the Manaskhand Mandir Mala, in which Kashipur Maa Balasundari Temple has also been included.

The Chief Minister said that the government is doing the work of demography, removing encroachment so that Uttarakhand's original form remains. He said that the government has done historic work to ensure equal rights and justice to all by bringing UCC.

CM added that the government is working with full determination on the resolution without any option. Expressing his gratitude to all the saints and devotees, he said that he should always receive the blessings and guidance of all the saints and people. (ANI)

