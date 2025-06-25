Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 25 (ANI): To include Uttarakhand among the leading states of the country, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken up the task of all-around development of the remote villages of the state.

CM Dhami directed the officers of the Indian Administrative Service to adopt the villages where they started their service. Under the scheme, the officers have started working for the development of the adopted villages. Many officers have closely understood the life of the villagers and their problems by staying overnight in the villages. After the action plan is made by the officers, the state government will work by running a campaign for the development of villages.

CM Dhami had expected the officers of the Indian Administrative Service with grade-pay of Rs 8700 or more to adopt the work area of their first appointment. On this basis, 40 senior IAS officers of the state have adopted their first place of appointment. On May 20, 2025, an order to this effect was also issued by Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan.

All the officers were expected to comment on the changes in their first place of appointment area. This means that how fast has the development progressed there as of today and how can the use of CSR or other resources improve the social and economic development of the village. The officers also have to prepare an action plan for 100% correct use of the funds received from the District Plan, State Sector and Finance Commission.

As per the expectations of Chief Minister Dhami, senior IAS officers have started working in this direction. By preparing a plan for the development of remote villages by the officers, the villages will be developed in a planned manner. The officers are also getting the support of local public representatives and voluntary organizations. (ANI)

