Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 23 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday virtually launched American Corner at Andhra University (AU) in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of US Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman and USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy.

It is the third centre in the country after Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that this outreach programme will further be enhanced to have an American Consul in Visakhapatnam hopefully in near future.

"Having American Corner in AU will go a long way in bridging the skill gap and also supporting students to study abroad in the best universities," said Andhra Chief Minister.

He stated that this initiative would play a very vital role in the lives of the students and thanked the officials for bringing this to Vizag.

American Corner is a partnership between the US Consulate and Andhra University, which aims to provide educational and cultural opportunities for the students.

The event was attended by US Consul General of Hyderabad Joel Reifman, USAID Mission Director Veena Reddy, Mark Burrell, Regional Public Engagement Specialist at the US Embassy in New Delhi; and Hema Chandra Reddy, Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education. (ANI)

