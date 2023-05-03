New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat Jugal Thakor Lokhandwala on Wednesday slammed Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee for her "Jhoot ki baat" comment and said that she should be "ashamed" for making such a statement.

Banerjee on Tuesday called for opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, saying it will be an election for change. TMC supremo took a swipe at the BJP's Mann Ki Baat program, calling it "Jhoot ki Baat."

Speaking to ANI Lokhandwala, he said, "I would like to say Mamta Banerjee that she should be ashamed for commenting on the 'Mann Ki Baat' program. There is no such leader in the world today who can be compared with Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

"'Mann Ki Baat' program is the 'Mann Ki Baat' of the Country where Prime Minister Modi Ji talks about the progress and development of the country so first of all, she should focus and handle the situation of West Bengal and she should not talk outside of the state, " he told ANI

Hitting out at Banerjee, Lokhandwala told ANI that the way she discriminated the society and created communal clashes between Hindus and Muslims instigated Hindus and Muslims to fight among each other. "The West Bengal CM should stop and she should understand the 'Mann Ki Baat' of West Bengal. She should also establish the rule of law in the state otherwise in the coming days the people of the state will uproot her democratically, he added.

