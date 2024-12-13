Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): Marking the completion of one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed the bhoomi pujan and inaugurated various development projects worth approximately Rs758 crores for the Bhopal division through a single click on Friday.

The event was held at the Kushabhau Thackeray Auditorium (Minto Hall) in Bhopal. The development works will benefit the five districts of the division--Bhopal, Raisen, Vidisha, Rajgarh, and Sehore.

Speaking at the event, CM Yadav said, "Today marks the completion of one year of the state government. On this occasion, through the Jan Kalyan Parv and the Jan Kalyan Abhiyan, the state government aims to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last beneficiary in the state."

CM Yadav emphasised that the Jan Kalyan Parv, running from December 11 to December 26, seeks to deliver the benefits of state government schemes to every village in Madhya Pradesh.

Extending his greetings to the residents of the Bhopal division, the Chief Minister noted that he had dedicated and laid the foundation stones for 70 development works worth around Rs758 crores.

Highlighting the unique features of Bhopal, CM Yadav remarked that the city offers a rare experience where, during the day, people commute on its streets, and at night, one can often spot tigers roaming. "This is a phenomenon rarely seen anywhere else in the world, and it happens only in Bhopal," he said.

"Bhopal is not just the capital of Madhya Pradesh but is also called the heart of the country due to its central location. When we dedicate development works to Bhopal, we are also prioritising the heart of the nation. Whether one is travelling from east to west or north to south, they must pass through Madhya Pradesh. We will strive to connect the state's glorious past and culture with the entry points to other states," CM Yadav added.

He further stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's prestige and honour have risen on the global stage, and Madhya Pradesh is progressing in step with the nation. (ANI)

