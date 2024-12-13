New Delhi, December 13: AAP MLA from Nangloi Jat Raghuvinder Shokeen on Friday took oath as a minister in the Delhi government. Shokeen was administered the oath by the Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas. The ceremony was also attended by the Chief Minister Atishi. He was inducted into the Delhi cabinet on November 18 after AAP's prominent Jat leader and transport minister Kailash Gahlot quit the party. Mahila Samman Yojana: AAP-Led Delhi Government's Cabinet Approves Cash Transfer Scheme of INR 1,000 per Month for Eligible Women Beneficiaries, Know Eligibility Criteria.

AAP MLA Raghuvinder Shokeen Takes Oath as Delhi Minister

रघुवेंद्र शोकीन जी को मंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर बधाई।मुझे पूरा भरोसा है कि मंत्री के तौर पर आप दिल्ली के लोगों की सेवा करेंगे, उनकी ज़िंदगी को बेहतर बनायेंगे। pic.twitter.com/ZV7frJokwn — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) December 13, 2024

Shokeen is an is a Jat leader from outer Delhi. In a bid to control the damage caused by Gahlot's exit, the AAP announced the induction of Shokeen. Shokeen has served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for two terms from Nangloi Jat. Prior to that, he was elected as a councillor for two terms.

