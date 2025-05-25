Amaravati, May 25 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning "Yoga Andhra 2025" in his "Mann Ki Baat" address.

Naidu said the people of the state have united behind the cause, reflecting a strong collective commitment to promoting yoga and its benefits across the state. "We are organising month-long yoga sessions across the state, including at 100 tourist destinations, along with several other exciting initiatives leading up to June 21. Through this, we aim to make yoga an integral part of our daily lives," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

He added that the state is eagerly preparing to host PM Modi in Visakhapatnam on June 21 for the grand finale of the Yoga Day celebrations. Further, Naidu said the government would devise a plan to make yoga a lifelong practice for everyone.

