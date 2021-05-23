Hyderabad, May 23 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to inquire into a complaint against former Minister Etala Rajenders son on alleged land- grabbing.

The Chief Minister received the complaint from one Pitla Mahesh Mudiraj alleging that Etala Nitin Reddy had grabbed his land, said an official press release here.

The Chief Minister instructed the Revenue Department and the ACB Vigilance Department also to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report to the government, the release said.

Rajender was recently dropped from the Cabinet following complaints that firms owned by his family members had grabbed assigned lands.

