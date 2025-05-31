Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday participated in the 'Monsoon-2025: Preparedness workshop' organised by the Uttarakhand State Disaster Authority near Dehradun.

During this, the CM Dhami announced the launch of "Aapda Sakhi Yojana" on the lines of Aapda Mitra Yojana. He said that with the launch of this scheme, women volunteers will be trained for pre-disaster warning, first aid, relief and rescue operations, psychological support, etc. "This scheme will prove to be helpful in the direction of women's empowerment and will make the active participation of society in disaster management stronger and effective".

The Chief Minister said that this workshop is an important step towards disaster management, which will prove to be helpful for better management of the challenges to come. He said that Uttarakhand is a sensitive state in terms of disaster. "We have to work by taking lessons from the natural disasters that have occurred in the past years".

The Chief Minister said that "natural disasters cannot be avoided, but the loss of life and wealth can be reduced by quick response, vigilance, and coordinated relief and rescue operations. Coordination between all departments and alertness and sensitivity is also very important".

The Chief Minister said that disaster management is the collective responsibility of all departments, and the active participation of the general public and all departments is also necessary. He said that public participation in disaster management is very important. "Unless the society is aware, trained and alert, the effect of any government effort will remain limited. During a disaster, local citizens are the first to reach the spot. Therefore, it is also necessary to train disaster management committees, women and youth groups, voluntary organisations and organisations like the Red Cross at the rural level.

The Chief Minister said that for effective handling of disasters, we have to adopt both proactive and reactive strategies. "For example, in 2024, during the cloudburst incident in Gaurikund, success was achieved in saving the lives of thousands of people by adopting a proactive approach. In the year 2024 itself, before the landslide in Toli village of Tehri district, more than 200 lives could have been saved due to the prompt action of the administration. Standing with the affected during the disaster is our priority".

The Chief Minister said that the impact of the disaster can be reduced by working seriously on the forecast. "The state government is emphasising adopting modern technologies and scientific measures. Along with forming a Rapid Response Team in the state, it is identifying potential disaster risk areas through drone surveillance, GIS mapping and satellite monitoring.

"Better coordination has been established between the Disaster Management Department, NDRF, SDRF, and the state administration to reduce the damage caused by the disaster". The Chief Minister said that even during the Silkyara rescue operation, he himself communicated with the workers trapped in the tunnel, which could boost their morale.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to establish continuous coordination and communication with SDRF, NDRF and other military forces for disaster management. He said that by identifying landslides, floods, and other sensitive areas, the deployment of JCBs, cranes, and necessary equipment should be ensured. "Along with this, technical inspection of sensitive and old bridges should be done, and storage should be ensured for the Bailey bridge and alternative arrangements as per requirement"

He gave all the necessary guidelines and deployed technical equipment and human resources to continuously monitor the water level in areas situated on the banks of rivers, ensuring an adequate supply of food grains, fuel, drinking water, and life-saving medicines in all the districts from now on.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said that this workshop will make the arrangements strong and effective before the upcoming monsoon. Uttarakhand has to face many types of disasters. "This year, the Meteorological Department has predicted the monsoon to arrive early and be more than normal. We have to reduce the impact of the disaster by making strong arrangements before the monsoon. Better use of resources and use of technical resources during disasters is bringing revolutionary changes in the field of disaster management, which we have to use better".

Member, National Disaster Management Authority, Rajendra Singh, said that the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted more than normal rainfall for Uttarakhand in the upcoming monsoon. "In such a situation, the time from 15 June to September is important for Uttarakhand from a disaster point of view. The state of Uttarakhand is very sensitive in terms of floods, cloud bursts, landslides, and earthquakes. To avoid these, better forecasting, infrastructure, and public awareness are very important".

Praising the Uttarakhand government, he said, "This year, the Char Dham Yatra is going on very smoothly. The management of the Char Dham Yatra is very good."

He said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has sanctioned Rs 140 crore to Uttarakhand for landslide prevention and has already allocated Rs 40 crore to Uttarakhand for 190 sensitive lakes.

He added that Uttarakhand's preparations for forest fires are very good this year. "A scheme of about Rs 16 crore has been sanctioned for forest fires in Uttarakhand. Uttarakhand will also be given funds as per the earthquake requirement. The NDMA has made guidelines for disasters occurring in the entire country, which have to be taken to the district level". (ANI)

