Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to submit a comprehensive report on the present status of the execution of the T-Fibre works and an action plan to complete the works expeditiously in the future.

CM Reddy held a review of the T-Fibre works at his residence on Monday night.

Also Read | Karnataka Road Accident: 2 Killed, 5 Injured As Passenger Bus Rams Divider in Haveri.

The CM ordered the officials to issue notices to the contract companies which carried out T-Fibre works and sought a report on the progress of the works. The officials were also instructed to review the performance of the company and the number of employees working in the organisation.

The Chief Minister stated that a full-fledged action plan should be prepared to complete the T Fibre works, aiming to provide internet services to every home in every village. The main objective of the plan should be to provide better services to the people through T-Fibre, CM Revanth Reddy sai,d instructing the officials to include the expenditure incurred till the date, mobilisation of funds for completion of works and the steps being taken to make the programme a big success in the report.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather News: Heavy Rain Forecast in Western Ghats Region; Chennai to See Isolated Showers.

State IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao, Chief Minister's Principal Secretary V. Seshadri, CM's Special Secretary Ajith Reddy, Principal Secretary to Finance Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, IT Special Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar, Deputy Secretary Bhavesh Mishra, T-Fiber MD Venu Prasad and others are present.

Earlier on Monday while speaking at the 375th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Sardar Sarvai Papanna Goud Maharaj in Hyderabad CM Revanth Reddy said that the Congress will thwart all the attempts being made by some political parties for vote theft to win the elections in Telangana.The CM called upon all to join the fight against vote theft.

Stating that he, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, will participate in the Padayatra in support of Rahul Gandhi's fight against vote theft, the CM said that the Election Commission registered one crore votes in Maharashtra in 4 months, and it helped the BJP to come to power in the state from the vote theft.

CM Revanth Reddy took a strong exception to the Election Commission for asking an affidavit from Rahul Gandhi instead of taking action against those responsible for the vote theft scam. He said, "It was Rahul Gandhi who exposed vote theft in Bihar, where 65 lakh votes were deleted before the Assembly elections." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)