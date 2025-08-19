Haveri, August 19: Two people were killed and five others injured after a private bus rammed into a road divider in Karnataka's Haveri district, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the bus, carrying 36 passengers, met with the accident near Motebennur village on Monday. The injured were shifted to Haveri District Hospital for treatment. BMW Car Accident in Gandhinagar: Speeding Luxury Car Crushes Beautician to Death While Crossing Road in Gujarat, Driver Detained (Watch Video).

"Two people died after a private bus collided with a road divider. Five people were seriously injured in the accident and have been admitted to the Haveri District Hospital. A total of 36 people were on board the bus. The accident occurred near Motebennur village," Haveri Police said in a statement.

More details are awaited.

