New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for IT and Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to expedite the approval of semiconductor projects in the state, a release said on Thursday.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to approve the proposed Advanced System in Package Technologies (ASIP) project and the Micro LED Display Fab Project, Crystal Matrix. As Telangana is already equipped with world-class infrastructure, a conducive environment for innovation, and state-of-the-art research and development centres, the Chief Minister emphasised the need for approval.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I From Odisha Coast, Say Defence Sources.

According to a release, the Chief Minister, accompanied by State IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu and State Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, met with Union IT and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Rail Bhavan on Thursday.

During the meeting, the CM brought to the notice of the union minister Telangana's request for the establishment of a high-tech electronics park in Muchcherla, Rangareddy district under the EMC 2.0 scheme. The CM urged Ashwini Vaishnaw to set up a new electronic manufacturing park near the Regional Ring Road (RRR), and the Union Minister responded positively.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

Appealing to the Railways Minister to grant permission for new projects to enhance railway connectivity in Telangana, the CM stated that a Regional Ring Rail project has been proposed parallel to the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road. Since the Railway Board has already given permission for the final location survey, the CM requested approval for the Rs 8,000 crore Regional Ring Rail project. The CM briefed the union minister about the benefits of the Regional Ring Rail, which will increase connectivity between rural and urban areas and reduce traffic congestion at major stations in Hyderabad city. The Regional Ring Rail project will also reduce rural poverty and improve employment opportunities in urban areas.

CM Revanth Reddy has put in a demand for the sanction of a railway line connecting the Hyderabad Dry Port to the Machilipatnam (Bandar) Port before the Union Minister. The CM brought to the attention of the union minister that this route will help in the export of medicines, electronic devices and food processing products.

Appealing to the Union Minister to establish the Kazipet Railway Division for efficient railway operations in the state, the CM stated that the Kazipet Division should be set up to provide safe and fast services to passengers. The Chief Minister also urged the Railway Minister to sanction new railway lines for the development of backward areas in Telangana and for the connectivity of various areas, mainly industrial and agricultural exports and imports. As part of this, the CM requested the Union Minister to sanction Vikarabad-Krishna (122 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,677 crores, Kalwakurthy-Macherla (100 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,000 crores, Dornakal-Gadwala (296 km- estimated cost Rs. 6,512 crores), Dornakal-Miryalguda (97 km- estimated cost Rs. 2,184 crores) routes and bear the entire cost of the new projects by the Railways.

MPs Porika Balaram Nayak, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Kunduru Raghuveer Reddy, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy, Suresh Shetkar, Special Chief Secretary of the State Industries Department Sanjay Kumar, Special Chief Secretary of R&B Vikas Raj, Coordinating Secretary of Central Government Schemes, Gaurav Uppal and others participated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)