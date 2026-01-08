Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday directed that the maximum number of online facilities be integrated into health services to facilitate people.

Chairing a review meeting with senior officers of the Health Department, National Health Mission and the Directorate of Medical Education, the Chief Minister said that to bring this into effect, a committee would be constituted under the chairmanship of Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil. The committee would submit its report within ten days.

The Chief Minister said that such online facilities would not only save time and resources but also deliver high-quality services. He also led the development of an online patient registration system across various health institutions and hospitals.

Emphasising the Himcare Scheme, the Chief Minister said that mapping should be extended to the panchayat level and that patient treatment data should also be included. He further directed the integration of the ABHA card with the Him Parivar Portal.

He said that the digital beginning will enhance transparency and accountability and make monitoring of services, maintaining online records and the grievance redressal mechanism more effective.

CM Sukhu said that online health services would support better planning and more effective administration, while promoting innovation and helping achieve the goal of healthy citizens and a strong state.

He added that, with support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the state's health infrastructure was being strengthened to improve health services.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Colonel) Dhani Ram Shandil, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister (Innovation, Digital Technology and Governance) Gokul Butail, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Health, Priyanka Basu Ingty, and other senior officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)

