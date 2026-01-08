Lucknow, January 8: Uttar Pradesh Police have dismissed a government primary school teacher and registered a First Information Report (FIR) against her after an investigation revealed she had allegedly concealed her Pakistani nationality to secure employment. The teacher, identified as Mahira Akhtar (also known as Farzana), had been serving in the state’s Basic Education Department for several decades. Police officials confirmed on Thursday that the action follows a detailed internal inquiry, which found her residency documents to be forged.

According to the Rampur police, Akhtar allegedly obtained a fake residence certificate to project herself as an Indian citizen. She was posted at a primary school in Kumhariya village, where she had been working since the mid-1980s. The discrepancy came to light following a security review and a report from the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU), leading to her immediate suspension and subsequent termination from service. Gujarat: Young Pakistani Couple Claiming To Be Minors Walk 3 Days Through Desert To Illegally Enter India To Escape Families’ Opposition, Arrested in Kutch; Medical Tests Confirm They Are Adults.

Probe indicates that Akhtar's history with the neighbouring country dates back to 1979, when she married a Pakistani national and subsequently acquired Pakistani citizenship. Following a divorce in the early 1980s, she reportedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport.

Instead of regularizing her stay through legal citizenship channels, she allegedly remarried locally around 1985 and used fraudulent means to establish an Indian identity. This forged documentation allowed her to apply for and secure a government teaching position, a role she held for nearly 40 years before the fraud was uncovered. Pakistani Spy Arrested in Punjab: 15-Year-Old From Pathankot Arrested for Spying for ISI, Police Probing Wider Network.

The Rampur police have registered the FIR under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), invoking sections related to cheating and the forgery of documents. "An FIR has been registered under Sections 318(4), 336, 338, and 340 of the BNS," stated Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh. He noted that while the investigation is ongoing and evidence is being collected, no arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon.

This case is not an isolated incident in the region. Recent reports have highlighted similar charges against Akhtar’s daughter, Shumaila Khan, who was also accused of using forged domicile papers to secure a teaching job in Bareilly. The discovery of these cases has prompted a broader scrutiny of the verification processes used by the education department for long-term employees.

The detection of foreign nationals holding government positions has led to increased vetting of identity papers across various public sectors in Uttar Pradesh. Intelligence agencies have stepped up their review of records, particularly in districts near state borders, to ensure that administrative loopholes are closed.

The police have also initiated proceedings to recover the total salary and benefits Akhtar withdrew during her decades-long tenure, treating the earnings as "proceeds of a crime" committed through systemic deception.

