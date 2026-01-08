Mumbai, January 8: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday intensified the political narrative ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, asserting that the city’s next mayor will be a "Marathi Hindu." Speaking at the Mumbai Manthan 2026 event, Fadnavis framed the stance as a natural cultural expectation for the city, comparing it to the likelihood of a Tamil mayor in Chennai.

The remarks come just a week before Mumbaikars head to the polls on January 15 in what is widely considered a high-stakes battle for control of India's richest civic body. The Chief Minister’s comments appear to be a direct response to recent statements from AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, who suggested that a "burqa-clad practicing Muslim" could lead the BMC. Fadnavis criticized the opposition for what he termed "selective silence" regarding Pathan’s remarks, stating that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance’s position was a necessary clarification of the city's identity. BMC Elections 2026: People Will Hand Over Mumbai to Mahayuti in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation Polls, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

He dismissed allegations that the BJP was using polarising tactics, arguing instead that his party adheres to a "Nation First" philosophy that appeals to all linguistic and religious communities.

BMC Elections 2026 Schedule: Polling Day, Result Date

According to the official notification issued on December 15, 2025, the nomination window opened on December 23 and concluded on December 30, 2025, followed by the scrutiny of papers on December 31. After the deadline for the withdrawal of candidates was published on January 3. Polling will be held in all 227 wards on January 15, and the results will be declared on January 16.

Devendra Fadnavis Says Mumbai’s Next Mayor Will Be Marathi and Hindu

The debate over the mayor's identity follows recent friction within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. BJP leader Kripashankar Singh had previously suggested electing a "North Indian" and "Hindi-speaking" mayor in the neighboring Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation. ‘Only Marathi Mandatory in Maharashtra, No Other Language’, Says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis sought to bridge this gap by clarifying that while North Indians are an integral part of the city’s fabric, the mayoral post in Mumbai holds a specific cultural resonance for the Marathi community. "If elections are held in Chennai, people will naturally say the mayor should be Tamil," he said. "Similarly, in Mumbai, the mayor will be Marathi."

Devendra Fadnavis's Vision: Slum-Free Mumbai

Beyond identity politics, Fadnavis outlined a vision for a "slum-free Mumbai" within the next seven to eight years, banking heavily on the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. He noted that the city's infrastructure is undergoing a massive overhaul, claiming that Mumbai's traffic management currently compares favorably to Delhi’s due to more "disciplined" driving habits and ongoing connectivity projects.

The Chief Minister also addressed security and administrative concerns, mentioning a "reverse engineering" approach to identify and deport illegal immigrants. On the issue of corruption, he touched upon the Mithi River cleaning project, affirming that no contractors or individuals involved in financial irregularities would be spared from investigation.

As the BMC polls approach, Fadnavis expressed confidence in the current ruling alliance's voter base. He downplayed the potential impact of an alliance between brothers Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, stating that the BJP’s support remains robust across various demographics. The outcome of the January 15 elections will be a critical litmus test for the Mahayuti government’s influence over the financial capital.

