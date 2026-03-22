Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inspected the Jewar Airport, which is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28.

The Jewar airport, officially named Noida International Airport, is a major greenfield airport project located near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, India, intended to serve the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR).

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Located 75 km from the national capital Delhi, it will be the NCR's second international airport after Indira Gandhi International Airport, boosting connectivity for western Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier on March 10, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today approved the Revised Total Capital Cost of Rs 3630.77 crore for the Construction of Greenfield Connectivity to Jewar International Airport from Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna Spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the States of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

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The airport is being developed by YIAPL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in collaboration with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The concession period commenced on October 1, 2021, for a period of 40 years, an official release from the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

The airport is licensed for all-weather operations under the public use category. It has a 3,900 m x 45 m runway with a 10/28 orientation, equipped with an Instrument Landing System (ILS ) and Aeronautical Ground Lighting (AGL ) system, enabling round-the-clock operations. The airport has parking stands for 24 Code C and 2 Code D / F aircraft and is equipped with ARFF Category 9 facilities capable of handling wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 777-300ER.

Noida International Airport is being developed in four phases, including a multi-modal cargo hub. In the first phase, consisting of one runway and one terminal, the airport will have an annual capacity to handle approximately 12 million passengers. Upon completion of all phases, the airport will be able to handle 70 million passengers per year, making it a major aviation hub for the National Capital Region and Western Uttar Pradesh, a release stated.

The development of Noida International Airport is part of the Ministry of Civil Aviation's broader vision of building a robust aviation ecosystem. Over the past decade, India's civil aviation sector has expanded significantly, with the number of operational airports increasing from 74 in 2014 to 164 today, with India becoming the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. (ANI)

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