New Delhi, March 22: Gold and silver prices in India remained unchanged this Sunday, March 22, following a week of significant volatility. Domestic gold rates for 24K stayed at INR 1,45,970 per 10 grams, while the jewellery-standard 22K gold is priced at INR 1,33,800. Silver prices also held steady at INR 2,45,000 per kilogram. This period of stability follows what analysts describe as one of the weakest weeks for precious metals in recent decades, driven by shifting global economic cues and geopolitical developments in West Asia.

Breakdown of Gold Rates by Purity As of March 22, 2026

The retail price of gold varies based on its "Karat" or purity level. According to today's market data, the national average rates are as follows:

24K Gold (99.9 per cent Pure): INR 1,45,970 per 10 grams.

INR 1,45,970 per 10 grams. 22K Gold (91.6 per cent Pure): INR 1,33,800 per 10 grams.

INR 1,33,800 per 10 grams. 18K Gold (75.0 per cent Pure): INR 1,09,480 per 10 grams.

While 24K gold is typically preferred for investment bars and digital gold, 22K remains the primary choice for traditional Indian jewellery due to its alloyed strength. Gold Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Major City Price Comparison of Gold

Local prices across India often vary due to differing state taxes, transportation costs, and regional demand. Today, Chennai continues to command a premium over other major metros.

City 22K Gold (10g) 24K Gold (10g) Mumbai INR 1,33,800 INR 1,45,970 Delhi INR 1,33,950 INR 1,46,120 Chennai INR 1,36,200 INR 1,48,580 Bengaluru INR 1,33,800 INR 1,45,970 Hyderabad INR 1,33,800 INR 1,45,970

Market Context and Factors

The current price levels come after a sharp "crash" earlier in the week, where spot gold recorded its weakest performance in nearly four decades. Analysts attribute this downward pressure to several factors:

Geopolitical Tensions: Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept crude oil prices firm, fueling concerns about prolonged inflation.

Ongoing conflict in the Middle East has kept crude oil prices firm, fueling concerns about prolonged inflation. Interest Rate Outlook: A "hawkish" stance from the US Federal Reserve has dampened hopes for near-term rate cuts, making non-yielding assets like gold less attractive to global investors.

A "hawkish" stance from the US Federal Reserve has dampened hopes for near-term rate cuts, making non-yielding assets like gold less attractive to global investors. Domestic Demand: In India, the festive season and Eid ul-Fitr celebrations are providing a floor for prices, as increased consumer buying helps absorb some of the global selling pressure.

Note: The prices mentioned are indicative and do not include the 3 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) or jewellery making charges, which typically range from 5 per cent to 25 per cent. Silver Rate Today, March 22, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Major Cities.

Silver's Market Performance

Silver prices, which have seen a sharper percentage correction than gold this month, are currently trading at INR 245 per gram. For larger retail and industrial purchases, the price for 1 kilogram of silver is INR 2,45,000. In southern cities like Chennai and Hyderabad, silver prices are slightly higher today, quoted at approximately INR 2,50,000 per kg, reflecting strong regional retail demand despite the broader weekly downturn.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).