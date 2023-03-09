UP CM attends 'Holi milan samaroh' event on the occasion of Holi in Gorakhpur (Photo/ANI)

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended the 'Holi milan samaroh' event on the occasion of Holi at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur district on Wednesday.

CM Yogi participated in Holi celebrations at Gorakhnath Temple and said that everyone is celebrating the festival of colours together and there is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide.

"I wish everyone a very Happy Holi. Holi always inspires to not to keep any kind of hatred, or jealousy towards anyone in our mind. There are occasions when our everything is dedicated to the nation - these festivals are giving us that inspiration. There is neither a caste nor a class or regional divide. Everyone is celebrating Holi together. What can be a bigger occasion to give a message of unity?" said CM Yogi.

The festival of Holi which celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity heralds the onset of spring after winter in the Indian subcontinent. The festival marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated on two days - Holika Dahan and Holi Milan.

Meanwhile, keeping the traditional fervour and essence of the festival alive, devotees thronged at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan of Mathura district on Wednesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Holi.

Devotees in large numbers were seen at the temple with sweets and colours in their hands.

Mathura holds a long history and significance of the festival of Holi

.According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna visited his beloved Radha's town Barsana from Nandgaon in Mathura to celebrate the festival with her.

Earlier on March 7, devotees celebrated Holi enthusiastically at the famous Priyakant Ju Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Vrindavan. However, Barsana, a small town situated approximately 42 km from Mathura is famous for its Lathmar Holi celebration.

Women run after men with 'lathis' or sticks and playfully hit them during this celebration. The men, on the other hand, come prepared with a 'dhal' or shield. (ANI)

