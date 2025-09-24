Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an on-site inspection ahead of the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will inaugurate the third edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) on Thursday at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, according to a release.

Scheduled from September 25 to 29, the event, envisioned under the leadership of CM Yogi, will showcase Uttar Pradesh's industrial, agricultural, cultural, and innovation strengths on a global stage. More than just a platform for trade and investment, UPITS 2025 aims to create a future-ready ecosystem for youth, entrepreneurs, and international delegates, while celebrating the state's diverse identity through the confluence of craft, culture, and cuisine.

Since its inception, UPITS has grown remarkably in scale and impact. The inaugural 2023 edition, opened by President Droupadi Murmu, featured 1,914 exhibitors and 400 foreign buyers. The second edition, inaugurated by then-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, expanded to 2,122 exhibitors, 350 foreign buyers, and 500,000 visitors, generating export orders worth over Rs 2,200 crore and direct sales of Rs 40 crore.

With more than double the growth in just two editions, the upcoming third edition is expected to attract over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than half a million visitors, reinforcing its status as a global hub for business and investment, the release added.

A major highlight will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion in Hall No. 9, featuring 343 stalls dedicated to the signature products of each district. From Bhadohi carpets and Firozabad glasswork to Moradabad metalware and Saharanpur woodcraft, these displays will showcase the journey of Uttar Pradesh's craftsmanship from local to global. The pavilion will also create opportunities for networking, business collaborations, and partnerships involving startups, designers, and international buyers.

Russia will participate as the partner country. On September 26, the Russia-India Business Dialogue will bring together policymakers, industrialists, financial institutions, insurance firms, and academia from both nations. This dialogue will not only strengthen economic cooperation but also pave the way for technological partnerships, joint ventures, and new business opportunities in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The IT and Electronics Department will present a live demonstration of an AI model in a sprawling 200-square-meter pavilion. Designed with modern amenities, including a curved LED wall, smart video displays, a VIP lounge, and a dedicated startup zone, the pavilion will highlight cutting-edge technological innovations and reflect how the Yogi government has positioned Uttar Pradesh as a rising hub of enterprise, innovation, and digital excellence.

Under the master exhibition layout, Halls 1 to 8 and 15 will serve as centres for B2B activities, while Halls 9, 10, and 12 will focus on B2C interactions, and Halls 11 and 14 will host both B2B and B2C activities. The ground floor will feature exhibits from UPSIDA, Invest UP, GNIDA, YEIDA, Civil Aviation, the Russia Pavilion, IT/ITES, Electrical-Electronics, Tourism, Clean Mission, ODOP, Agriculture, Dairy, Textiles, and Logistics.

The second floor will serve as the venue for inaugurations, B2B meetings, knowledge sessions, showcases of renewable energy, defence manufacturing, health, education, and culture.

Adding a flavorful dimension, the "Swad Uttar Pradesh" theme will present 25 food stalls, stretching from Gate No. 3 to Hall No. 7. Visitors will be able to savour traditional delicacies such as Moradabadi dal, Banarasi paan and lassi, Panchhi petha, Jain shikanji, Mathura peda, and Khurja's khurchan. Each 3x3 meter octagonal stall, supported by a 100 kW power backup, will provide MSME entrepreneurs and food brands an opportunity to reach both national and international markets.

Under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's flagship 'CM Yuva scheme', Hall No. 18A will host 150 innovative stalls featuring franchise-based ventures, technology-driven business models, agritech, healthtech, and startup ideas.

On September 27, MoUs will be signed with 27 premier educational institutions. Final-year students and alumni will gain opportunities to participate in projects, while bankers and industry leaders will extend financial and strategic support. CM Yuva Fellows from all 75 districts will also showcase local brands, amplified by a digital campaign and the platform "conclave.cmyuva.org.in" to connect youth with opportunities.

Knowledge sessions, scheduled from September 26 to 28, will feature experts guiding participants on startups, IT and electronics, healthcare, insurance awareness, e-commerce exports, and skill development.

On September 27, a special MoU exchange with 27 universities and a Khadi fashion show under the CM Yuva Yojana will further strengthen the innovation ecosystem. Together, the knowledge hub, B2B, and B2C interactions will open new pathways of growth for youth, entrepreneurs, and investors alike, according to the release.

Beyond business, UPITS 2025 will celebrate the cultural soul of Uttar Pradesh. Visitors will be treated to vibrant performances of Bhojpuri, Awadhi, Bundeli, and Tharu folk traditions, alongside soulful Sufi music, graceful Kathak recitals, and melodious light music.

Star artistes, including Dinesh Lal 'Nirahua,' Padmashree Malini Awasthi, and Pratibha Singh Baghel will add grandeur to the evenings, transforming the trade show into a spectacular confluence of commerce, art, and culture, the release stated. (ANI)

