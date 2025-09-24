Did Narendra Modi-Led Government Issue Advisory Asking Citizens To Avoid Cold Drinks as They Are Contaminated With Ebola Virus? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About Viral WhatsApp Message

PIB said that the advisory attributed to the Government of India is fake (Photo Credits: X/@PIBFactCheck)

Mumbai, September 24: Has the Narendra Modi-led Central government advised citizens to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus? The question comes amid a WhatsApp forward making the alleged claim. As per the message going viral on Meta's instant messaging app, the Government of India (GoI) has advised citizens across the country to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus. So what does the viral WhatsApp message say?

"Please do not drink soft drinks like Maja, Coco Cola 7up,thumsup, Pepsi, sprite, etc.. because one of the company's workers mixed the contaminated blood of the dangerous virus called Ebola in it," the WhatsApp message read. It further said that the news was reported on the NDTV channel yesterday. "Please help by forwarding this message to everyone," the alleged government advisory added. While the message appears to be true, scroll below to know the truth. Did Pakistan Arrest Wife of Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Who Was Killed in India’s Operation Sindoor, Over Afffair With Indian Diplomat Suman Singh? Fake Claims With Photo of Actress Neelam Muneer Go Viral.

Did Government Advise Citizens to Avoid Cold Drinks? WhatsApp Message Claiming Soft Drinks Contaminated With Ebola Virus Is Fake

Did you also receive a #WhatsApp forward claiming that the Government of India has advised citizens to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus ⁉️#PIBFactCheck ❌Beware! This message is #fake ✅@MoHFW_INDIA has issued no such advisory! pic.twitter.com/dMBxhjP5vF — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) September 24, 2025

A fact check conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check Unit revealed that the alleged government advisory going viral on WhatsApp is fake. PIB further clarified that the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, under the Government of India, has not issued such an advisory. Debunking the viral WhatsApp message as fake, PIB said, "This message is fake".

PIB's Fact Check Unit also said that the Central Government has not issued such a message, which is going viral on WhatsApp. Hence, the alleged claim that the Union Government has issued an advisory asking people nationwide to avoid cold drinks as they are contaminated with the Ebola virus is completely fake. Citizens are requested not to believe such rumours and alleged claims going viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. Did Amit Shah Ask for PM Narendra Modi’s Resignation Over Operation Sindoor and Criticise NSA Ajit Doval for Same? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Propaganda Video.

People can send their queries to PIB's Fact Check Unit on WhatsApp at 8799711259 or email them at factcheck@pib.gov.in to know if a viral post or an alleged claim is genuine or fake. A nodal agency of the Central Government, PIB's Fact Check Unit busts fake news and misinformation related to the government.

