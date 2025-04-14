New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday paid their tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Dr. BR Ambedkar, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, while recalling his contribution towards social justice and equality.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Tribute to 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary, who paved the way for providing justice, rights and respect to the deprived and the exploited; a strong supporter of an inclusive and equality-based society; a great social reformer; and the architect of the Constitution."

He added that, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the government is committed to building a society based on social harmony, equality, and justice by following Dr. Ambedkar's path.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma also posted on X, stating, "Tribute to the pioneer of social justice, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna awardee, revered Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary."

"Your invaluable contribution towards the upliftment of the oppressed, the deprived and the neglected and towards nation building is a great inspiration for all of us," he added.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights. (ANI)

