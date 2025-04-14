Mumbai, April 14: Fugitive diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, a prime accused in the INR 14,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, has been detained in Belgium, officials confirmed on Sunday, April 13. The 64-year-old businessman was reportedly living in Antwerp with his wife, Preeti Choksi, who holds Belgian citizenship and is said to have acquired a residency card to stay in the country.

Choksi, wanted by Indian agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), was detained by local Belgian authorities in 2018 and 2021 based on two open-ended arrest warrants issued by a Mumbai court. His detention follows a formal extradition request submitted by India. Mehul Choksi Arrested: Report Says Belgium Police Arrest PNB Scam Accused at Behest of CBI, India To Seek His Extradition.

Mehul Choksi and His Alleged Financial Crimes

The businessman is accused of defrauding PNB, one of India’s largest public sector banks, by fraudulently obtaining Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) and Foreign Letters of Credit (FLCs) from PNB’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. These were allegedly used to secure overseas credit from foreign banks with the collusion of bank officials. The alleged fraud also involves his nephew, Nirav Modi, who is currently jailed in the UK and fighting extradition to India.

Why Did Mehul Choksi Fled India?

Choksi fled India in January 2018, just weeks before the fraud came to light. The ED has filed multiple chargesheets against Choksi, his wife, and several others, accusing them of laundering money through a web of shell companies. He also faces charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, breach of trust, and corruption under the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). In 2019, the Indian government officially declared Choksi a fugitive economic offender (FEO).Mehul Choksi, Wanted in INR 13,000 Crore PNB Fraud Case, Detained in Belgium on India’s Extradition.

Belgian authorities had confirmed Choksi’s presence last month, stating that the case was being treated with “great importance and attention.” David Jordens, spokesperson for Belgium’s Federal Public Service (FPS) Foreign Affairs, said the matter is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Public Service Justice.

