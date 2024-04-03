New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) A two-day exercise involving all maritime security agencies of the country was conducted off the Lakshadweep Islands from April 1-2, officials said on Wednesday.

During the exercise, validation of the effectiveness of coastal security mechanisms while dealing with asymmetric threats emanating from the sea was undertaken, they said.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Alliance of Dynastic Parties; Half Its Leaders in Jail, Half out on Bail, Says BJP Chief JP Nadda.

Assets of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Police, fisheries, customs and other security agencies were engaged in the coastal security exercise -- Sagar Kavach 01/24.

"Validation of effectiveness of coastal security mechanism while dealing with asymmetric threat emanating from the sea were undertaken," a senior official said.

Also Read | Vijender Singh Quits Congress: Olympic Medalist Joins BJP Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Calls It 'Ghar Wapsi for Me'.

The exercise witnessed enhanced preparedness, response mechanism, surveillance capabilities and coordination between the coastal security stakeholders, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)