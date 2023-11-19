Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): Two persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged gang rape of a 19-year-old college student in Mumbai's Chembur area, police said on Sunday.

According to officials, the incident occurred at a flat of the Bhabha Atomic Research Center (BARC) quarters in Chembur area.

Officials said that the matter came to light when the victim, along with her family, approached the police and lodged a complaint against the duo.

They said that the victim and one of the accused were acquaintances residing in the same building. On the night of the incident, the accused's family members had gone out, and he had invited his friend to his residence.

The victim visited the accused's house to collect ingredients for cooking, where the duo allegedly offered her a spiked drink.

On taking a few sips of the drink, the young woman fell unconscious, and both accused reportedly took turns assaulting her, officials said.

Upon regaining consciousness, the victim realized what happened to her and rushed to her flat.

Subsequently, she informed her parents about the incident and approached the Chembur police to formally lodge a complaint against the duo.

Based on her statement, a case has been registered against the two individuals under sections 376, 376 (D), 328, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), leading to the arrest of both the accused.

The accused were presented in court and subsequently remanded to police custody until November 20. (ANI)

