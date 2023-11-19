Valsad, November 19: A massive fire broke out at a Chemical company in the Umargam GIDC area of Valsad district, Gujarat on Sunday. Five fire tenders, Umargam police and the rescue squad reached the location to douse off the fire and bring the situation under control. According to officials, no casualties were reported in the incident. Gujarat Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In a Company At Umargam of Valsad Due to Large Quantity of Chemicals, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Gujarat Fire

#WATCH | Gujarat: A massive fire broke out in a company in the Umargam GIDC area of Valsad district. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained, there was no loss of life in this incident. The fire spread due to the large quantity of chemicals in the company. 5 fire tenders… pic.twitter.com/SuURkvwIQD — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2023

The fire spread due to the large amount of chemicals present in the company. Although the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited.

