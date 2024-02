Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Two supporters of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange were detained on Friday from outside a hotel in Mumbai's Churchgate area where a person who had recently made disparaging comments about the former was present, a police official said.

The Marine Drive police station official said the duo wanted to seek clarification from activist Ajay Maharaj Baraskar about his comments against Jarange.

Also Read | Sandeshkhali Unrest: TMC Leader Sheikh Shahjahan Might Escape to London if Granted Anticipatory Bail, ED Tells Court.

Baraskar was supposed to address the media at Press Club but the interaction got cancelled.

"A group of Maratha quota supporters gathered outside a hotel where Baraskar was present at 6:45pm. Police deployed outside the hotel detained two of them," he said.

Also Read | Will Decide Next Course of Action on February 29: Farmer Leaders on 'Delhi Chalo' Call.

"They are supporters of Jarange. They have been detained and questioning is underway. No case has been registered against them," he added.

Jarange is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation in the state from his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)