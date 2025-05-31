New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Oil marketing companies have announced a Rs 24 reduction in the price of a 19 kg LPG gas cylinder, bringing relief to commercial users across the country.

The new prices will come into effect from June 1.

In the national capital, the retail price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder will now be Rs 1,723.50. (ANI)

