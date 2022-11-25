New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Minister Anmol Gagan Maan on Friday said the state government is fully committed to explore the potential of the tourism sector in Punjab and develop it as a tourism hub.

Maan, who was the chief guest at Punjab Day function organised at the ongoing 41st India International Trade Fair-2022 here, said the government will develop a special app to highlight the full potential of Punjab's tourism sector and to widely promote it.

The Tourism and Cultural Affairs and Investment Promotion Minister said that all historical and cultural buildings of Punjab will be further developed and the tourism transport network will be strengthened for the convenience of tourists.

Maan also visited the stalls set up by various departments and institutes such as Markfed, Verka, PSIEC-Invest Punjab, Punjab Tourism Department, Science Technology and Environment Department, Punjab Pollution Control Board, and Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana at the Punjab Pavilion.

Well known for their Sufi singing, Nooran Sisters enthralled the audiences at a cultural event to mark the Punjab Day.

