Raipur, July 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday said development schemes are being fast-tracked, especially in rural areas, to strengthen infrastructure and ensure access to basic facilities.

The government is committed to delivering good governance and rooting out corruption, he stated while addressing the 'Mahtari Alankaran Samman' ceremony in Pandaria constituency of Kabirdham district via video conferencing from Raipur.

Sai underlined the state government's commitment to implementing the policies and fulfilling the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Development schemes are being fast-tracked, especially in rural areas, to strengthen infrastructure and ensure access to basic facilities. The government is focused on ensuring good governance and rooting out corruption," Sai said.

Highlighting digital and administrative reforms, the CM stated that Atal Digital Suvidha Kendras have been established in 1,460 Gram Panchayats to improve access to rural banking and to cover all panchayats in the coming year.

The property registration process has been simplified, made more transparent, and cost-effective to ease public access, he said.

The chief minister announced various measures aimed at boosting the region's infrastructure and connectivity, an official release stated.

These measures include the establishment of a new sub-tehsil in Ranveerpur, launch of a college in Birendra Nagar from the next academic session, construction of a 250-seat Nalanda campus in Pandaria, a new building for the college in Kunda, a new municipality building in Pandaria and widening of a 2.1 km stretch of NH-130A to four lanes.

He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for infrastructure projects of Rs 72 crore.

