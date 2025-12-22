Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 22 (ANI): Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said that a committee has been formed to examine the issue of holding an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He held a meeting with the office bearers of the Karnataka State Cricket Association and senior police officers in the sub-committee room at Vidhana Soudha today to discuss hosting a cricket tournament at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The KSCA has requested permission to hold the Vijay Hazare cricket match on December 24. The public will not be allowed to watch. The KSCA has asked that only the match be held.

In this context, a committee has been formed under the leadership of the GBA Commissioner to ensure the safety of spectators and athletes.

The committee, comprising the Bangalore City Police Commissioner, the Public Works, Fire and Emergency Services Department, and the Health Department, will visit Chinnaswamy Stadium at 3 pm, conduct an inspection, and submit a report to the government.

He said the government will make its next decision based on the committee's report.

The Bangalore City Police Commissioner had already written a letter stating that it is necessary to follow the 17-point recommendations. The committee will review the completed work and inform the government by 5 pm today. A new KSCA committee was formed a few days ago.

"KSCA has said that it will complete everything," he added.

KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department Tushar Girinath, State Director General of Police Dr MA Salim, Secretary of the Home Department KV Sarath Chandra, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh, ADGP R Hitendra and KSCA office bearers were present in the meeting.

Chinnaswamy Stadium hasn't hosted marquee matches since a stampede outside the ground that claimed 11 lives during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also prefer to host the Duleep Trophy and 'A' series between India and South Africa at the Centre of Excellence.

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium was scheduled to host five ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 games, including the final. However, the games had to be moved out after KSCA operated without a treasurer and a secretary, who had resigned on moral grounds following the stampede. (ANI)

