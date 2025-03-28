Jammu, Mar 27 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu and Kashmir emphasised the need for a comprehensive and inclusive strategy to facilitate the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community in the Kashmir Valley.

"A comprehensive, not cosmetic, approach is needed for the return and rehabilitation of the displaced community. Any attempt to dilute this critical issue with superficial measures will prove counterproductive," former legislator and BJP spokesperson, Girdhari Lal Raina told reporters here.

Raina's remarks came in response to recent discussions on the issue in the state legislative assembly which several members of various political parties termed a "human issue".

"The foremost requirement is engaging in dialogue with the stakeholders. If the government is serious about this, it must initiate discussions with the leadership of the displaced community to understand and address their fears, concerns and aspirations," he said.

He stressed the importance of distinguishing between political migrants and the displaced community, highlighting their distinct social, economic and cultural challenges.

Emphasising the plight of religious minority Hindus among the displaced, Raina underscored the need for a comprehensive approach aligned with established norms.

"Beyond ensuring safety, dignity and security, their reintegration into society must preserve their individual and community identities," he said, adding that the government's commitment would be judged by its actions in this regard.

Raina also raised concerns about illegal encroachments on both individual and community properties belonging to the displaced community.

He called for proper management of distress sales of encroached properties and urged the government to prevent the misuse of central government relief meant for genuine migrants.

Raina demanded reforms within relief organisations to enhance their responsiveness and effectiveness in assisting those in need.

