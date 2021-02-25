Alathur (Kerala) [India], February 25 (ANI): Kerala Congress MP Ramya Haridas on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking to conduct an RT-PCR test of all international air travellers arriving at the airports in India free of cost.

"The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare gives directions that all the passengers arriving at the airports in India should do the RT-PCR test compulsorily. This will affect the passengers and the felt very difficult in the type of both money and time. Moreover, for the RT-PCR test, there is levied a sum of Rs 1700 per passenger and will occur large expenses for those who come back with a family with lost their job etc due to the pandemic situation," read the letter.

"All countries are required the departure air travel for 72 hours prior to RT-PCR certificates and hence the repeated test at arrival station is a vain process. Hence, the RTPCR test done for passengers at arrival either by free of cost born by the Government or it should be fully cancelled," read the letter.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Wednesday deputed high-level multi-disciplinary teams to Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir for supporting them in public health measures for targeted COVID response and management.

According to the official release, the three-member multidisciplinary teams will work closely with the states and UT administration and ascertain the reasons for the recent surge in the number of COVID19 cases. They will also coordinate with health authorities of the states and UT for requisite COVID-19 control measures to break the chain of transmission.

The health ministry has advised states and UTs for regular critical review of the emerging situation with concerned district officials to ensure that gains made so far in COVID management are not lost. (ANI)

