New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday condemned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks in Parliament against the DMK and said that a solution to the proposed three-language policy and the ongoing conflict between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre can only be resolved through dialogue.

"A solution on the issue of three-language policy and the conflict between Tamil Nadu Government and the Union Government can only be achieved through dialogue but the arrogance shown by Dharmendra Pradhan yesterday while speaking on the floor of the House does not suit a cabinet minister. Due to their arrogance, they do not want to listen to the opposition. They need to understand that the members of DMK have also been elected just like them," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Earlier today, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, addressing the Chengalpattu government welfare assistance distribution ceremony, firmly rejected the National Education Policy (NEP) and condemned Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks about the state.

Stalin expressed his concerns about the central government's pressure tactics and their potential negative impact on Tamil Nadu's education system.

The DMK leader emphasized his State's economic development, stating, "Tamil Nadu has become the second most economically developed state in India. In the last three years, more than 10 lakh crore private investments have been ensured. If there were no hurdles, our Tamil Nadu growth would have been much better."

Yesterday, Union Education Minister Pradhan while speaking in Lok Sabha, accused the Tamil Nadu government and opposition MPs from Tamil Nadu of being "liars" and "uncivilised."

"They (DMK) are dishonest. They are not committed to the students of Tamil Nadu. They are ruining the future of Tamil Nadu students. Their only job is to raise language barriers. They are doing politics. They are undemocratic and uncivilised," Pradhan said.

Earlier today, DMK MPs staged a protest outside Parliament against the three-language policy. (ANI)

