Bhopal, March 11: The economic survey, presented in the state Assembly by the Mohan Yadav government, highlights Madhya Pradesh's impressive growth rate of 11.05 per cent, surpassing the national average. This achievement is largely credited to the government's consistent efforts over the past two decades. The new administration has set its sights on achieving "Viksit Madhya Pradesh," aligning with the broader vision of "Viksit Bharat."

The survey reveals that the state's gross domestic product (GDP) for the fiscal year 2024-25 has reached Rs 15,03,305 crore, marking an 11.05 per cent increase from Rs 13,53,809 crore in 2023-24 (as per quick estimates). Over the last two decades, Madhya Pradesh has transformed from being labeled a "Bimaru" state to one of India's fastest-growing regions, largely due to various welfare initiatives and schemes. Congress Holds Protest Against State Govt Outside Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

The per capita income has also seen a significant rise, reaching Rs 1,52,615 in 2024-25, compared to Rs 38,497 in 2011-12. In terms of sectoral contributions for 2024-25, the primary sector accounts for 44.36 per cent, while the secondary and tertiary sectors contribute 19.03 per cent and 36.61 per cent, respectively. Despite these advancements, the state's per capita income remains below the national average.

The survey also highlights a surge in industrial investments, with proposals exceeding Rs 4 lakh crore approved by December 2024, expected to generate 4 lakh jobs. It notes that increased capital investment and industrial intent will further boost the state's growth trajectory. However, the industry sector's share in the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) has slightly declined from 19.36 per cent to 19.03 per cent, and the agriculture sector's contribution has dipped from 31.10 per cent to 30.90 per cent. ‘Death Penalty for Religious Conversion’: Madhya Pradesh Govt Will Make Provision of Capital Punishment for Religious Conversion of Girls, Says CM Mohan Yadav.

Historically, Madhya Pradesh was categorized as a "Bimaru" state during the Congress-led government of Digvijaya Singh (1990-2003), with its average income being less than a third of the national average. Today, the state stands as a testament to the transformative power of sustained governance and development.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2025 04:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).